Cartagena demands immediate intervention for railway projects

CARTAGENA‘s Mayor, Noelia Arroyo, has declared that the city can no longer tolerate delays in the railway infrastructure and has demanded prompt action from the Ministry to expedite crucial projects. Arroyo, while in Madrid for FITUR, the tourism fair, emphasised the need for the Ministry to act swiftly on projects affecting Cartagena to prevent hindering the city’s growth and deterring investments.

Mayor Noelia Arroyo’s Plea: Swift Intervention Needed for Key Railway Projects

Arroyo’s statements come in response to Adif rescinding the contract for the Beniel bypass, adding to delays in the AVE integration project and the loss of connection to Madrid via Chinchilla.

Infrastructure Delays Threaten Cartagena’s Connectivity and Investment Appeal

Highlighting the significance of these projects, Arroyo stressed that their non-execution leaves Cartagena with an outdated railway system. She called for the Beniel bypass, connection to Madrid via Chinchilla, a railway link to the new Logistics Activities Zone of Los Camachos, the Mediterranean Corridor, AVE arrival, and a reliable local rail network with Murcia. She urged an end to this situation, emphasising Cartagena’s potential for innovation, port growth, and tourism.

