Cartagena hosts Repsol Guide Suns Gala

CARTAGENA is set to host the prestigious Repsol Guide Suns Gala for the first time on March 4, 2024, at the Auditorio El Batel. The Government of the Region of Murcia and Repsol Guide have announced this exciting collaboration, making Cartagena the epicentre of Spanish gastronomy. The gala will bring together culinary enthusiasts, and industry personalities from across the country.

Mayor Noelia Arroyo Excited to Host Repsol Guide Suns Gala, Anticipates Boost for Local Hospitality

The Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, expressed delight at hosting the Repsol Guide Suns Gala, emphasising the event’s potential to boost national visibility and positively impact the local hospitality sector. Arroyo stated, ‘The gala recognises the best of our country’s gastronomy, and its influence on our hospitality and hotel industry will be substantial.’

Repsol Guide Suns 2024: Celebrating Spain’s Culinary Excellence in Cartagena

The Repsol Guide Suns 2024 awards ceremony not only honours Spain’s top restaurants for their outstanding contributions but also gathers over 200 chefs, making it a significant event for the culinary community. The live-streamed ceremony will spotlight Cartagena’s Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, further promoting the region’s growing importance in the gastronomic tourism landscape. Currently, the Region of Murcia boasts a total of 46 restaurants on its guide, including restaurants with the prestigious ‘Suns’ award.

