Cauli-power: Murcia dominates cauliflower exports

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 20:00

Cultivating Success Image: Shutterstock/ Tatevosian Yana

IN a breakthrough for the agricultural sector, Murcia emerges as the front-runner in cauliflower exports, claiming a significant 68 per cent of Spain’s total. The region’s Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Councillor, Sara Rubira, attributes this success to increasingly sophisticated farming techniques employed by local producers.

Record-Breaking Yield: Murcia Produces Over 195,000 Tons in 2023

Renowned internationally for cauliflower and broccoli production, Murcia yielded over 195,000 tons in 2023, with major sales to Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom.

International Recognition: Murcia’s Cauliflower Sales Soar to €381 Million

Rubira notes an 18 per cent increase in export value in 2023, with regional companies surpassing €381 million in sales. Murcian cauliflower’s presence in German supermarkets reflects the success of the producers’ increasingly advanced methods. During a visit to Agromark, a leading company, Rubira observed their advanced field-to-market process, ensuring a rapid 12-hour turnaround for 90 per cent of their produce. Agromark’s use of innovative technology, lowering product temperature from 20ºC to 3ºC, facilitates worldwide exportation. Collaboration with the Port Authority of Cartagena further streamlines exports, particularly via the maritime route to the UK.

