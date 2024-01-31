Community unites: Food Drive Torre Del Mar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 22:09

IN Torre Del Mar, a dedicated group of volunteers, known as Food Drive Torre Del Mar, has teamed up with Lux Mundi to address the growing issue of hunger in the community. These compassionate individuals are working tirelessly to support families facing food insecurity, aiming to increase the number of assisted families from 27 to 37 in 2024.

Dedicated Volunteers Making a Difference

The initiative is calling for help from the community, encouraging donations of essential food items such as sunflower oil, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, and more. Drop-off points have been established at key locations in Torre del Mar, including the Vals Sports Centre’s café, Oasis Hair and Beauty, and BluCee estate agents.

Beyond Food: Seeking Hygiene Products and Financial Assistance

Apart from food items, the drive is also seeking contributions of hygiene products like shampoo, bleach, nappy wipes, and diapers (size 6). Financial assistance is also welcome, and donations can be made directly to Lux Mundi or through their Bizum account using the code 07387.

Urgency of the Cause: Every Donation Matters

The need is urgent, and every donation, big or small, contributes to easing the burden on local families and children. By coming together as a community, Food Drive Torre Del Mar and Lux Mundi hope to make a significant impact in the lives of those facing food insecurity, expressing heartfelt gratitude for any support offered.

