Cool and quality cuisine at Coto Restaurante

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 10:39

Head chef and owner Clive

Coto Resturante is a luxury dining experience, offering a specialised menu that consists of international cuisine of great elaboration.

It is located on the winding Ronda road, between the two entrances to La Zagaleta and opposite El Madroñal. The restaurant not only serves its diners delicious and decadent dishes, but it also boasts breathtaking views over the Andalusian countryside and right out to the Mediterranean Sea.

The history of the building dates back to 1978, when it was owned by a Spanish family who ran it as ‘El Coto Restaurante’ for many years. However, when Clive Rogers, who is the Head Chef and Owner, purchased the property, he had a bigger and much deeper rooted plan. Clive states that the aim of the project was to: “connect the natural Andalusian landscape with the interior of the restaurant, blending in with nature but with prominent architecture without being an eyesore”. To do just this, he collaborated with a local architect Juan Salvador Shvartzberg, and spent the next four years planning, designing and obtaining the various permits and licences necessary to carry out the works.

The result is a striking but natural architectural masterpiece, that now hosts the meals and memories of Coto Restaurante. The entire façade of the restaurant is made up of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, ensuring plenty of natural light inside and the feeling of being outside even when inside. This unique interior design makes the dining experience much more than just consuming a meal, it is a luxury, a drawn out pleasure, much like the Spanish style of dinner itself.

Coto specialises in succulent cuts of meat, fresh fish, and of course its signature cocktails, but can also cater for each person’s individual wish. Euro Weekly News spoke to the man himself, Clive Rogers, who found it difficult to answer the question of ‘what is your favourite dish’. Clive responded that “it’s a tough one, because I put all my favourite meals on the menu, I will have to say all of it!”

Coto Restaurante is also available for events, and the team is flexible with each particular client’s needs and desires for their special occasion.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Coto is offering a special seven course menu which will be available from 6pm to 11pm on Wednesday, February 14. As a romantic musical backdrop to this dinner of love, the wonderful vocalist and guitarist duo Eva and Raul will be performing live. The cost is €70 per person and places are booking up fast so call +34 951 744 777 to avoid disappointment.

Coto Restaurante is on the Ctra. de Ronda, A-397, Km 44, 29679, Benahavis, Malaga. Its standard opening times are Monday to Saturday, 1pm to 12am, and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday. Visit their website for further information and reservations: www.cotorestaurante.com

Sponsored