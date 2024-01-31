 Crypto-Jihadist arrested in Barcelona

By John Ensor • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 19:36

The Guardia Civil arresting a crypto-jihadist in Barcelona. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

In a significant breakthrough, the Guardia Civil has apprehended a crypto-jihadist in Barcelona as part of an international investigation into terrorist financing.

A report published on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, revealed how events in Barcelona resulted in the culmination of an extensive international operation.

A key figure, known for owning multiple cryptocurrency addresses linked to an international terrorist funding network, was arrested. This network which supported the terrorist group DAESH operated across various countries.

Decoding the cryptocurrency web

The fundraising and distribution for DAESH were covertly executed through cryptocurrencies. Since cryptocurrencies emerged, the Guardia Civil’s Information Service has been actively investigating this new value transmission method to prevent and detect its use in financing terrorist activities.

Cryptocurrency, in terrorist financing, has seen a surge since the early 2010s, a system which has greatly intensified since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic acted as a catalyst, forcing new terrorist trends in the economic arena to compensate for the loss of physical mobility that was imposed by countries around the globe for health reasons.

International Collaboration

The complexity of these financing methods has challenged security services, emphasising the need for international collaboration. The detainee’s network, involved in significant economic transactions, caught the attention of global security agencies.

The investigation saw contributions from the French DGSI, the American FBI, the Swedish SAPO, Europol, and the CNI at the national level.

The detainee, now under judicial custody, has been placed in provisional prison. This arrest marks a crucial step in addressing the sophisticated means of terrorist financing and highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism.