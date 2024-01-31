Cudeca: Join the sunflower movement

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 12:33
Embrace the Sunflower Movement
Image: cudeca.org
CUDECA Hospice, a beacon of support for individuals in the final stages of life, has initiated the Sunflower Movement, urging the community to rally behind its latest fundraiser. The goal is to raise €250,000 to sustain two vital Home Care Teams. Over the past decade, the demand for Cudeca’s services has increased by nearly 250 per cent, from 727 patients in 2012 to 1,800 in 2022.
In response to this growing need, Cudeca introduced two additional Home Care Teams (numbers 8 and 9) in 2023. However, financial constraints threaten their continued operation in 2024. These teams, comprised of skilled medical and nursing professionals, require funding for their vehicles as well.
Contributions to the Sunflower Movement will empower the new teams to care for approximately 400 patients annually, offering support to over 800 relatives and caregivers. The funds will also enhance the quality of care, allowing more dedicated time for each patient and their family.
Cudeca also has charity shops on the Axarquia coast, the Costa del Sol, and online. Join the Sunflower Movement and be a part of providing compassionate care to those in need. To donate go to www.cudeca.org.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
