Day of Peace celebrated in Palma

By John Smith • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 18:01

Give Peace a chance Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Almost 1,000 school children chosen from 12 schools on the island took part in the Day of Non-Violence and Peace on Tuesday January 30.

Give Peace a chance

Organised by the Consell de Mallorca at the Misericordia Cultural Centre this was a day to encourage children to stand up and say no to violence.

Three students were given the role of reading the Peace Day manifesto and exclaimed that “we are citizens of the world and that differences of race, language and ideologies do not have to separate us, quite the contrary” before a number of doves were released.

The children also sang the popular song Hallelujah written by the late Leonard Cohen, enjoyed some snacks and were invited to present images of peace that they had drawn which will then go on display in the centre.

Meaningful words by Gandhi were read out which told the children “there is no path to peace, peace is the path.”