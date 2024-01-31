By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 19:28

Discover the Phoenician and Islamic heritage in Guardamar del Segura. Image: Guardamar Turisme / Facebook.

Are you a budding historian or simply looking for something to keep you busy?

Nestled between the dunes and pine trees in Guardamar del Segura lies the archaeological site of La Fonteta Entre️, showcasing the Phoenician port city and the Califal Rabita.

Immerse yourself in the history and culture of these ancient civilizations.

Explore the Phoenician port city and gain insights into their way of life from the 8th to the 6th centuries.

Admire the remarkable Islamic monastery from the 10th century.

Visiting hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00.AM to 2:30.PM, and entrance is free.

Additionally, you can enhance your experience by booking a guided tour in English or Spanish on Saturdays at 11:00.AM for €4-5.

For more information or to book your tour, visit the website: agendaguardamar.com

Don’t miss this opportunity to step back in time and discover the rich heritage of Guardamar del Segura!