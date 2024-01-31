By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 19:28
Discover the Phoenician and Islamic heritage in Guardamar del Segura. Image: Guardamar Turisme / Facebook.
Are you a budding historian or simply looking for something to keep you busy?
Nestled between the dunes and pine trees in Guardamar del Segura lies the archaeological site of La Fonteta Entre️, showcasing the Phoenician port city and the Califal Rabita.
Immerse yourself in the history and culture of these ancient civilizations.
Explore the Phoenician port city and gain insights into their way of life from the 8th to the 6th centuries.
Admire the remarkable Islamic monastery from the 10th century.
Visiting hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00.AM to 2:30.PM, and entrance is free.
Additionally, you can enhance your experience by booking a guided tour in English or Spanish on Saturdays at 11:00.AM for €4-5.
For more information or to book your tour, visit the website: agendaguardamar.com
Don’t miss this opportunity to step back in time and discover the rich heritage of Guardamar del Segura!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.