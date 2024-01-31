Double quake alert: Murcia shaken again with two 3.1 magnitude earthquakes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 10:56

Image: IGN

The Region of Murcia, experienced another two earthquakes, the second with an intensity exceeding 3 degrees, in less than 24 hours. Following the tremor on the night of January 29 in the Totana-Alhama de Murcia area, a new earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred on January 30 at 12:18 PM, centered in Pliego and was felt in nearby towns.

Epicentre in Pliego: Murcia Faces Dual Seismic Events

The quake, which hit at a depth of 5 km, was reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). Affected areas include Pliego, the epicentre, as well as Mula, Bullas, Sangonera la Verde (Murcia), and Villanueva del Río Segura.

Emergency Protocols Activated in Response to Earthquake Surge

While two 112 emergency calls reported the tremor in Mula, the Region of Murcia‘s Emergency Coordination Centre confirmed no damages. As a precaution, earthquake protocols were activated in Pliego and Mula schools, with students spending half an hour in playgrounds.

Geological Unrest: Murcia’s Uncommon Encounter with 3.1 Magnitude Quakes

The earthquake on January 29, registering a magnitude of 3, occurred northeast of Totana, near Alhama, with a depth of 5 km. Although frequent, earthquakes in the Region of Murcia rarely surpass a magnitude of 2.

For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here