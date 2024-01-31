€1.1M flood project unveiled in El Mojón

By Catherine McGeer •
El Mojón’s flooding project
TO tackle flooding issues in El Mojón (San Pedro del Pinatar), the regional government has begun a €1.1 million project to expand the stormwater drainage system. President Fernando López Miras recently visited the area and, joined by Mayor Ángela Gaona and Urbanism Councillor Pedro Javier Sánchez, inspected the ongoing work, emphasising its importance for preventing street flooding during heavy rains.
The project aims to improve rainwater drainage, which often accumulates and disrupts normal activities in the area. President López Miras called on the Spanish government and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation to fulfil their commitments and execute upstream projects to protect against torrential rains. He also revealed plans for €20 million worth of hydraulic projects in Mar Menor coastal towns to mitigate runoff and improve drainage, which is planned for completion in the first half of 2024
The ongoing El Mojón project includes the installation of an improved drainage system and a parallel channel along RM-F33 road. Upon treatment, collected rainwater will flow to the Las Salinas perimeter channel, eventually reaching the Mediterranean.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida.
