En vogue: Charming village spotlighted by Travel and Leisure

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 19:30
White-washed villages attract tourists.
Image: Shutterstock/ Jan_S
FRIGILIANA has once again been singled out, this time by Travel and Leisure, the renowned U.S. travel magazine, which has recognised Frigiliana as one of Spain’s most charming towns, citing its rich history, traditions, and natural surroundings. This acknowledgment further highlights the growing appeal of small, white-washed villages in the country that are driving tourism.
Frigiliana was not the only town singled out in the region, as Parauta, another picturesque village, was also honoured by the association Pueblos más Bonitos de España (Beautiful Villages of Spain).
The increase in tourism focusing on villages is evident throughout Spain, particularly in the Mediterranean region. Costa del Sol, a favoured destination for international tourists, witnessed a significant increase in British visitors, with 262,215 overnight stays in Málaga in 2023, a 14.9 per cent rise from 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).
Rural tourism in Spain experienced a 4 per cent growth in 2023, with 10 per cent of travellers, as per the Cetelem Observatory, opting for a rural village experience. This trend signifies a rising interest in exploring unique, historically rich villages.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
