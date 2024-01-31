False solutions? Andalucia’s drought response draws criticism

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 14:37
Environmental watchdogs raise their voices
ENVIRONMENTAL organisations World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Ecologistas en Acción (Ecologists in action) strongly criticised the Andalucian government for proposing what they term ‘false solutions’ to the ongoing drought crisis in the region.
They argue that the primary issue is not the lack of rainfall but the excessive demands on available resources. Both organisations accuse the Andalucian government of relying too heavily on new infrastructure and water transfers while sustaining a high demand for water to support extensive irrigation, without addressing water theft.
WWF, in a statement, contends that the government maintains the same model of water overexploitation through extraordinary decrees, using the excuse of insufficient rainfall. They urge a shift in focus towards reducing excessive water consumption, eliminating water theft, and adapting to the uncertainties of climate change.
The organisations express concern over the government’s promotion of policies increasing water demand despite projections of diminishing water resources due to climate change. WWF deems it ‘irresponsible’ to convey to society that water supply issues will be resolved with long-term solutions taking two to five years, such as new dams, desalination plants, and water transfers.
Ecologistas en Acción emphasises that the government’s diagnosis, blaming lack of rainfall and insufficient infrastructure investment, is misguided. They assert that water transfers, desalination, and new reservoirs do not address the root problem of water overexploitation.
