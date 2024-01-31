French protests disrupt Murcia’s freight routes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 23:23

IN light of the persistent blockades caused by French protesters, Murcia‘s Regional Federation of Transport Organisations and Companies has strongly recommended logistics companies in the region refrain from initiating transportation routes passing through France. The protests, now in their second week, focus on disrupting access to Paris and other regions with high freight traffic density, causing road closures and complications in Brussels and the Netherlands.

Manuel Pérezcarro, the Secretary-General of the Murcian Transport Association, warns that the situation is expected to worsen. The federation estimates that 60 per cent of Murcia’s refrigerated trucks, approximately 6,000 vehicles, are impacted by the French disruptions.

Pérezcarro advises transport companies to carefully assess the situation before embarking on journeys through French territory, emphasising the need to check road closures and traffic congestion locations. Caution is urged, as last week, some trucks from the region were blocked, and a few encountered attacks and aggression. The federation fears that initiating journeys may only result in trucks getting stuck in certain areas, given the unpredictability of the ongoing protests.

