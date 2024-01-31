By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 14:30

Full steam ahead: Elche inks agreement with OUIGO for High-Speed Train. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche and the low-cost high-speed train operator, OUIGO, have signed an agreement in anticipation of the upcoming launch of OUIGO services in the city.

OUIGO plans to provide two daily round-trip frequencies (four routes) on the Madrid-Albacete-Elche-Murcia route, featuring early morning and late evening schedules.

The journey duration is estimated to be 2 hours and 45 minutes, offering a total of 14,000 seats per week, equivalent to 2,000 seats per day.

The Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, emphasised the new opportunity for improved connectivity between Elche and Madrid, providing Elche residents with doubled journeys at reduced prices.

Ruz expressed the goal of positioning Elche as the beach destination for Madrid residents, encouraging them to explore the city’s heritage and attractions.

Ruz also announced plans for a revamped urban bus service, ensuring accessibility to the beaches and the historic and heritage centre.

Hélène Valenzuela, the general director of OUIGO Spain, highlighted the commitment to joint actions with the City Council to promote tourism development, encourage high-speed train usage, and support the sustainable growth of the area.

The proposed schedules include departures from Madrid at 8:15 AM and 6:15 PM, and from Elche at 12:59 PM and 8:59 PM.