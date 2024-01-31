Green Fingers Camposol: Volunteers transforming communities

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 13:15
Planting Seeds of Unity
Image: Facebook/Paul Cassidy
IN the heart of Camposol, a dedicated group of volunteers known as Green Fingers Camposol is making a significant impact on the community’s aesthetic appeal. With no formal obligation but fuelled by a passion for their neighbourhood, these local heroes spend their spare time tidying, maintaining, cleaning, pruning, and trimming trees, as well as clearing weeds throughout the Camposol area.
The group, comprised entirely of volunteers, relies on funds they raise through their collection buckets placed strategically across the community. Residents and businesses alike contribute to their cause, recognising the positive impact of Green Fingers Camposol‘s efforts on the overall appearance and upkeep of the area.
These unsung heroes work tirelessly, showcasing the power of community collaboration and volunteerism. Their selfless dedication not only transforms Camposol’s landscape but also fosters a sense of pride and unity among residents. Green Fingers Camposol stands as an example of how collective efforts, fuelled by a shared love for the community, can make a lasting difference.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
