Green Fingers Camposol: Volunteers transforming communities

Published: 31 Jan 2024

Planting Seeds of Unity Image: Facebook/Paul Cassidy

IN the heart of Camposol, a dedicated group of volunteers known as Green Fingers Camposol is making a significant impact on the community’s aesthetic appeal. With no formal obligation but fuelled by a passion for their neighbourhood, these local heroes spend their spare time tidying, maintaining, cleaning, pruning, and trimming trees, as well as clearing weeds throughout the Camposol area.

Volunteer-Powered Transformation: Green Fingers Camposol’s Impact on Camposol’s Landscape

The group, comprised entirely of volunteers, relies on funds they raise through their collection buckets placed strategically across the community. Residents and businesses alike contribute to their cause, recognising the positive impact of Green Fingers Camposol‘s efforts on the overall appearance and upkeep of the area.

Community Pride in Action

These unsung heroes work tirelessly, showcasing the power of community collaboration and volunteerism. Their selfless dedication not only transforms Camposol’s landscape but also fosters a sense of pride and unity among residents. Green Fingers Camposol stands as an example of how collective efforts, fuelled by a shared love for the community, can make a lasting difference.

