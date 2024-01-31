Journey through history with Torrox Community Club

By Catherine McGeer •
THE Torrox Community Club has announced its next adventure. On March 10 they have organised an exclusive day trip to Osuna, La Petra de Andalucia. Departing Torrox at 07:30 am, the journey begins with a visit to the captivating Coto of Canteras, followed by exploration in Osuna City. With a dedicated guide, you’ll gain profound insights into the rich history behind each monument.
Priced at just €40 for members and €47.50 for non-members, the comprehensive package includes a comfortable coach trip, guide services, entrance to Las Canteras, and exclusive vouchers for must-visit sites like Colegiata, Monasterio, and Museo Arqueologico. The package also includes insurance coverage.
During your free time in Osuna, savour the opportunity to wander the town, and enjoy a leisurely lunch at a local restaurant. Help make this journey unforgettable by securing your spot, 35 participants are needed for this excursion. Visit facebook.com/groups/torroxcommunityclub to reserve your seat. Embrace history, culture, and camaraderie on this remarkable day trip!
