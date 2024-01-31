Journey through history with Torrox Community Club

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 21:07

THE Torrox Community Club has announced its next adventure. On March 10 they have organised an exclusive day trip to Osuna, La Petra de Andalucia. Departing Torrox at 07:30 am, the journey begins with a visit to the captivating Coto of Canteras, followed by exploration in Osuna City. With a dedicated guide, you’ll gain profound insights into the rich history behind each monument.

Exclusive Day Trip Pricing and Inclusions

Priced at just €40 for members and €47.50 for non-members, the comprehensive package includes a comfortable coach trip, guide services, entrance to Las Canteras, and exclusive vouchers for must-visit sites like Colegiata, Monasterio, and Museo Arqueologico. The package also includes insurance coverage.

Immerse Yourself in Osuna’s Rich History

During your free time in Osuna, savour the opportunity to wander the town, and enjoy a leisurely lunch at a local restaurant. Help make this journey unforgettable by securing your spot, 35 participants are needed for this excursion. Visit facebook.com/groups/torroxcommunityclub to reserve your seat. Embrace history, culture, and camaraderie on this remarkable day trip!

