Lagos scores big with new €40,000 sports court

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 20:00

Game on! New sports court unveiled Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

IN a move to enhance local sports, Councillor Rocío Ruiz and Deputy Mayor David Vilches have unveiled a new 405-square-metre sports court in Lagos, Vélez-Málaga, with a €40,000 investment. The swift two-month construction was made possible by PAEM funds from the Provincial Council of Málaga. Local authorities emphasised the court’s significance, underlining the commitment to fostering physical activity throughout the town.

Asphalt Innovation: Exploring the Features of Lagos’ New Resin-Surfaced Multi-Sports Court

The multi-sports court boasts an asphalt-based resin surface, green welded wire fences, and versatile outdoor goals (22×12 meters). Deputy Mayor Vilches praised the investment, noting its positive impact on the growing demographic of Lagos. He expressed gratitude to Councillor Ruiz and announced plans for additional sports facilities in Mezquitilla, inviting residents to enjoy and make use of the new public space. Permits for similar courts in Mezquitilla are on the verge of finalisation.

