Landmark agreement: €115 Million Investment to safeguard the Mar Menor

New Commission Unites Forces for Mar Menor
IN a pivotal move to secure the future of the Mar Menor, a new collaborative initiative has been set in motion. President Fernando López Miras, alongside other government members and mayors from key towns, signed a protocol establishing the ‘Inter-administrative Commission of Mar Menor.’
This groundbreaking commission brings together regional, national, and local authorities to formulate a unified approach to preserve the ecological balance of the Mar Menor.
The commission, active for an initial four years, is tasked with evaluating and executing strategies for the accelerated recovery of the Mar Menor. López Miras highlighted a substantial financial commitment of €80 million from the Region’s 2024 budget for environmental initiatives, complemented by an additional €35 million for socio-economic recovery.
In practical terms, the commission will engage in vital tasks such as biomass removal, data monitoring, and the use of digital tools to help inform decision-making. Additionally, ongoing investments in infrastructure, water management, and environmental projects highlight the commitment to the region’s sustainable development.
This unified effort not only signifies a collaborative shift in policy but also signals a determined stride towards a healthier, more resilient Mar Menor.
