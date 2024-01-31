Long Live Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 22:00

Longevity and life quality. Image: Shutterstock/ wavebreakmedia

AS the curtain falls on the past year, various statistics are emerging, shedding light on life expectancy. According to recent data from the National Institute of Statistics, Rincón de la Victoria leads the way in the Axarquía region.

Rincón de la Victoria Leads Axarquía with 82.53 Years

With an average life expectancy of 82.53 years, residents of Rincón de la Victoria have the third highest lifespan in all of Andalucia. Fuengirola claims the top spot in the entire autonomous community with an average of 82.94 years, closely followed by Benalmádena at 82.83 years. At the regional level, Vélez-Málaga secures the second position with an average life expectancy of 81.30 years, slightly ahead of Málaga capital at 81.29 years.

Insights into Well-Being: Quality of Life in the Region

The survey also looked at the quality of life in the region and measured the healthy life expectancy. This is the time lived free from illness or disability. Factors such as chronic diseases, mental health issues, and physical disabilities increase in prevalence with age, affecting the overall well-being of those living with these health conditions. These statistics provide valuable insights into geographical and individual differences in healthy life expectancy within the European Union.

For more Axarquia news click here