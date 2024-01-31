Los Nórdicos, bridging Spanish and Scandinavian cultures

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 21:13

Celebrating Diversity, Fostering Friendship Image: Los Nordicos de Almuñecar

IN 2004, Los Nórdicos (the Nordics), a non-profit association, was established with the goal of promoting social interaction and cultural exchange through various activities. This independent organisation is both cultural and social, aiming to foster mutual understanding and friendship between Spaniards and Scandinavians. Apart from being a non-profit, Los Nórdicos remains religiously and politically neutral.

AHN Membership: Proudly Part of the Asociacion Hispano-Nordica

As a proud member of AHN (Asociacion Hispano-Nordica), Los Nórdicos is one of six local associations along the South Coast of Spain. These groups come together to organise an array of activities, including day trips, boules competitions, hiking adventures, seminars, and engaging events. Recently, they have introduced a theatre group and are actively seeking musicians and children to participate.

The Impact of Nordic Traditions on Members

Through its diverse initiatives, Los Nórdicos continues to enrich the lives of its members while celebrating Nordic cultures and traditions. Join Los Nórdicos in building bridges of friendship and cultural appreciation.

