Los Nórdicos, bridging Spanish and Scandinavian cultures

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 21:13
Celebrating Diversity, Fostering Friendship
Image: Los Nordicos de Almuñecar
IN 2004, Los Nórdicos (the Nordics), a non-profit association, was established with the goal of promoting social interaction and cultural exchange through various activities. This independent organisation is both cultural and social, aiming to foster mutual understanding and friendship between Spaniards and Scandinavians. Apart from being a non-profit, Los Nórdicos remains religiously and politically neutral.
As a proud member of AHN (Asociacion Hispano-Nordica), Los Nórdicos is one of six local associations along the South Coast of Spain. These groups come together to organise an array of activities, including day trips, boules competitions, hiking adventures, seminars, and engaging events. Recently, they have introduced a theatre group and are actively seeking musicians and children to participate.
Through its diverse initiatives, Los Nórdicos continues to enrich the lives of its members while celebrating Nordic cultures and traditions. Join Los Nórdicos in building bridges of friendship and cultural appreciation.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.