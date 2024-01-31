Man with a machete threatens bouncers

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Policia Local were called to the scene
Chaos ensued in Aguadulce over the last weekend of January, as a man wielding a machete initiated a fight with three doormen.
The municipality of Roquetas de Mar witnessed a disturbing scene on Sunday, January 28 within the party venues of the Aguadulce Marina.
The incident took place during the late evening when a man, who has been described as being of Moroccan origin, tried to enter one of these nightclubs but was unsuccessful as the establishment’s doormen prohibited him from doing so. The reasons for this are unknown.
As confirmed by police sources, an argument then began and quickly grew in intensity, with both parties shouting and making hand gestures. Then, to everyone’s horror, the man suddenly presented a large machete with which he threatened the security.
Luckily, he did not attack them physically with the weapon, and at this point the doormen chased the aggressive man down the Paseo Maritimo de Aguadulce, as party goers watched on in disbelief.
After the chase, the security and the Moroccan man who had previously threatened them with a large machete, engaged in a physical fight, and the machete man is reported to have been transferred to the Poniente University Hospital, in El Ejido, by authorities when they arrived at the scene.
Despite the shocking threats and violence, all reports state that neither of the two parties involved filed any complaint following the incident.
