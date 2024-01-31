Monkeying around – escaped macaque evades drones

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 14:59

Japanese Macaque Credit:Shutterstock/2177575127

The hunt for a missing monkey in Scotland is now in its fourth day after the animal was spotted by drones but evaded recapture once again.

The missing monkey is a male Japanese macaque, who escaped from his enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park in the town of Kingussie on Sunday, January 28.

This clever monkey had somehow found a way out of the security put in place for all animals at the centre, and wasted no time in going on the run.

The search and rescue operation for escaped macaque has now entered its fourth day, and although the team behind the operation thought they had finally made a breakthrough when a sighting was reported by their state of the art technology drones with thermal imaging, the monkey was ultimately able to evade recapture after a 45 minute chase.

Keith Gilchrist, living collections operations manager at the park explained that: “After help from BH Wildlife Consultancy we were able to follow the macaque for 45 minutes yesterday using drones.Unfortunately, he wasn’t in a position where we were confident we could bring him in safely but he is making his way closer to the park.”

He then added that, “we’re continuing to ask locals to please bring any obvious potential food sources like bird feeders or food waste inside.”

The zoo is managed by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and rangers working there are hoping that the animal will soon return of his own accord in search of food or company.