Murcia shines at tourism fair FITUR 2024

Murcia's Fitur Success
THE Region of Murcia bid farewell to Fitur, the International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid, with an impressive 68,000 visitors, marking a 25 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The Region’s presence included over 300 business meetings involving tour operators, travel agents, specialised media, and airlines.
Murcia aimed to unleash its tourism potential amid historic 2023 results and 2024 growth prospects. The 1,000-square-meter stand, awarded ‘Best Sustainable Stand’ for the third consecutive year, featured projects such as the World Convention of Holy Cities and the 2024 Gastronomic Tourism Plan.
Other highlights included the launch of a ‘Blue Tourism Experience’ platform and the unveiling of festival line-ups. The region’s strategic plan for 2024 titled ‘Unstoppable’ targets six million overnight stays, complemented by joining the global network of religious tourism destinations and unveiling the ‘100 Ways to Experience Murcia’ guide. The fair also featured regional gastronomy, folklore, and crafts, enhancing Murcia’s visibility in the heart of Madrid.
