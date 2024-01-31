Murcia’s rental yield soars

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 22:16

Murcia's Resilient Real Estate Image: Shutterstock/ Jesus Campoy Fotos

THE latest data from Pisos.com reveals that Murcia experienced a robust rental market in December 2023. The rental yield in Murcia reached an impressive 7.49 per cent, surpassing the national average of 6.17 per cent. This positions Murcia as the fourth-highest among regional capitals, trailing behind only Lleida, Ávila, and Zamora.

Impressive 7.49% Rental Yield Positions Murcia Above National Average

In contrast, Spain as a whole saw a slight decrease in gross rental yield, dropping to 6.17 per cent in December compared to 6.34 per cent in the same period of 2022 and 6.19 per cent in November. Despite this national trend, Murcia stood out with a strong performance.

Positive Impact on Murcia: Economic Growth, Rising Property Values, and Market Confidence

The data presented for Murcia suggests that the region has a healthy real estate market with a notable rental yield. This means that property owners in Murcia, on average, are earning a return on their property investment through rental income.

Contributing to Housing Stability: Murcia’s Thriving Rental Market and Regional Development

The impact on the region may include increased economic activity, a potential rise in property values, and improved confidence in the local real estate market. Additionally, a thriving rental market can contribute to housing stability and availability for residents, supporting the overall development and sustainability of the region.

For more Costa Calida news click here