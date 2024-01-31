Murcia’s rental yield soars

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 22:16
Murcia's Resilient Real Estate
Image: Shutterstock/ Jesus Campoy Fotos
THE latest data from Pisos.com reveals that Murcia experienced a robust rental market in December 2023. The rental yield in Murcia reached an impressive 7.49 per cent, surpassing the national average of 6.17 per cent. This positions Murcia as the fourth-highest among regional capitals, trailing behind only Lleida, Ávila, and Zamora.
In contrast, Spain as a whole saw a slight decrease in gross rental yield, dropping to 6.17 per cent in December compared to 6.34 per cent in the same period of 2022 and 6.19 per cent in November. Despite this national trend, Murcia stood out with a strong performance.
The data presented for Murcia suggests that the region has a healthy real estate market with a notable rental yield. This means that property owners in Murcia, on average, are earning a return on their property investment through rental income.
The impact on the region may include increased economic activity, a potential rise in property values, and improved confidence in the local real estate market. Additionally, a thriving rental market can contribute to housing stability and availability for residents, supporting the overall development and sustainability of the region.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.