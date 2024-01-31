Nautical unity: Mallorca joins with France and Italy

By John Ensor • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 12:05

Yacht marina Cala D'Or. Mallorca, Credit: Nikiforov Alexander/Shutterstock.com

In a ground-breaking collaboration, the Balearic Maritime Cluster, based in Palma de Mallorca has joined forces with counterparts in France and Italy at the Euromaritime fair in Marseille.

Announced on Wednesday, January 31, this historic agreement dubbed the ‘Yachting West Med Clusters,’ was signed at the Riviera Yachting Network stand, a move that promises to significantly boost the Western Mediterranean’s status as a premier yachting destination.

Representatives from all three nations, including Pedro Suasi from the Balearic Maritime Cluster and numerous Spanish and Italian companies, witnessed the agreement.

Among the dignitaries present were the Prefet Maritime de la Mediterranee, a representative from the Southern Region, and Laurent Falaize, President of the French Maritime Cluster. Their Italian counterpart, Katia Balducci, President of Navigo, also signed the memorandum of understanding.

This agreement heralds a new era of cooperation in yacht repair and maintenance, a field where the Western Mediterranean excels. The region, which is visited by half of the world’s yacht fleet annually, is renowned for carrying out 75 per cent of yacht refits between these three countries.

Key initiatives include creating professional training courses enriched with shared experiences and collectively promoting the West Med. Additionally, there will be joint participation in European projects and a shared effort in influencing regulatory standards.

The partnership also plans a crew reception guide and a shared database to bolster inter-country company collaborations. For Mallorca, this signifies not just a strengthened local maritime sector but also enhanced international ties and recognition.