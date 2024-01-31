News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 23:15
DON’T miss the art exhibition running until February 10 in the Casa de Cultura in Almuñecar. The exhibit by Columbian artist can be viewed from Monday until Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm and from 5 pm until 8 pm.
THE Nerja Town Hall is hosting a blood drive at the Sala Mercado in Nerja on Tuesday, February 6 from 10 am until 2 pm and from 5 pm until 9 pm. Save a life and donate blood. Don’t forget to bring your documentation.
THE Nerja Town Hall is promoting a variety of Saint Valentine’s Day activities for children and teenagers. From workshops to games and much more. To find out more contact the Centro de Juventud on Calle Almirante Ferrandiz 12 or call 641471075.
THE Frigiliana Town Hall is holding an art exhibit from February 2 until February 29 at the Sala Placituela on Calle Real 80. It is open every day from 11 am until 3 pm. It will feature the new paintings by Torstein Antonsen.
THE Teatro Villa in Torrox is hosting the renowned Flamenco show, Fuensanta La Moneta, on February 16 at 8 pm. The tickets are €10 and can be purchased at www.mientrada.net.
THE Nerja Arts Society begins its 30th Anniversary Exhibition on February 2. For more information see www.theartssocietynerja.com. 30 per cent of all sales during the event go to two charities: the Ukraine and a local charity, Flamenco Lessons for disadvantaged children.
