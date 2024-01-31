Palma Airport upgrade continues

By John Smith •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 18:29
Palma Airport
Credit: Albyantoniazzi flickr CC
Having seen an incredible 31.1 million passengers landing or departing on a quarter of a million flights through Palma Airport work has restarted on renovations.
Operating company Aena recognises the importance of offering a modern, comfortable and as relaxing as possible an experience for its ever growing number of passengers and has committed just under €250 million to achieve this.
Some work started in 2023 but now that the tourist season is at a lower ebb, work is starting again and part of the airport has already been demolished with plans to replace that with a four-storey extension which will link to the main arrival and departures terminal.
New and more efficient baggage carousels will be installed in the arrivals area and additional check-in counters will be created in departures in order to make it quicker and easier to clear on arrival and check-in on departure.
Moving security from the fourth to the second floor not only makes it easier for passengers to pass through, but this will free up space on the fourth floor to allow for an increase in the number of shops and other facilities offered to passengers which will in turn generate additional income for the operator.
Passport control will also be streamlined as part of the improvement plans.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.