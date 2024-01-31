Palma Airport upgrade continues

By John Smith • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 18:29

Palma Airport Credit: Albyantoniazzi flickr CC

Having seen an incredible 31.1 million passengers landing or departing on a quarter of a million flights through Palma Airport work has restarted on renovations.

Aena promises a better experience

Operating company Aena recognises the importance of offering a modern, comfortable and as relaxing as possible an experience for its ever growing number of passengers and has committed just under €250 million to achieve this.

Some work started in 2023 but now that the tourist season is at a lower ebb, work is starting again and part of the airport has already been demolished with plans to replace that with a four-storey extension which will link to the main arrival and departures terminal.

New and more efficient baggage carousels will be installed in the arrivals area and additional check-in counters will be created in departures in order to make it quicker and easier to clear on arrival and check-in on departure.

Moving security from the fourth to the second floor not only makes it easier for passengers to pass through, but this will free up space on the fourth floor to allow for an increase in the number of shops and other facilities offered to passengers which will in turn generate additional income for the operator.

With Brexit speedier passport control will be welcome

Passport control will also be streamlined as part of the improvement plans.