By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 18:30

Pinoso showcases gastronomic riches and quality wines. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

From January 24 to 28, Pinoso participated in the International Tourism Fair (FiTUR) in Madrid.

The town proudly showcased its tourist resources, particularly its traditional gastronomy and quality wines from Bodegas Pinoso.

On a day dedicated to the Alicante Wine Route, the Pinoso Council and Bodegas Pinoso jointly presented their offerings.

Mayor, Lazaro Azorin, highlighted the municipality’s benefits, emphasising the quality of local gastronomic products and the culinary richness rooted in tradition found in Pinoso’s restaurants.

Rosa Vazquez presented the wines “Diapiro Blanco,” fermented in barrels, and “Camarillas Monastrell 2019,” accompanied by a commented tasting.

The mayor expressed that it’s a pleasure to promote the serene environment of Pinoso, with clean air and the sounds of nature, aligning with the trend at FiTUR this year to promote quieter destinations.

He emphasised the importance of wine tourism and gastronomy, encouraging visitors to choose Pinoso for these experiences.

He also welcomed the increased tourist visits in the Valencian Community, highlighting the commitment to quality in Pinoso’s wineries, especially for organic production by Bodegas Pinoso.