By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 8:30

Pinoso Tennis Club's veterans +35 team secures silver. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

The Pinoso Tennis Club’s veterans +35 team have concluded the second division competition of the season in second place.

They secured the runner-up position in their group after losing in the final, held on January 28, with a score of 2-5 against the Las Vegas Tennis Club of Valencia.

The closely contested match was ultimately decided in the doubles.

With this outcome, the Pinoso Tennis Club will advance to compete in the first division next season, facing off against the top 7 clubs in the Valencian Community.

In the Deportes Amorós Tennis Team League, Pinoso Tennis Club secured the third-place position by defeating Sax Tennis Club with a score of 6-3 in the elimination round.