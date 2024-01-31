President of Murcia Urgently Calls for National Action on Drought

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 11:45

THE President of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has urgently called on the Spanish government to address the widespread drought and water restrictions across the country. He emphasised the need for a National Water Plan grounded in mutual support, López Miras urged the government to convene all regions to formulate and approve a comprehensive water management strategy.

Concerns Over Reservoirs Prompt Request for Drought Decree

López Miras is concerned about the alarming state of the reservoirs, so he requested that the Ministry have a drought decree prepared. Despite facing the second driest period in a decade, he highlighted the Region of Murcia‘s efficient water use, with no water cuts despite being one of the driest regions in Spain.

Emphasis on National Coordination and Unified Water Policy

López Miras emphasised the importance of national coordination, urging the government to work towards a unified water policy. He stressed the necessity of considering both water-deficient and surplus regions, advocating for the transfer of water where it is needed without territorial conflicts.

Support for Water Sharing Initiatives Amid National Water Challenges

In response to the challenging water reserves in Andalucia and Cataluña, López Miras highlighted the national significance of addressing water issues collectively, asserting that ‘water is a matter of state.’ He expressed solidarity with other regions and he expressed his support for any initiatives for water sharing, emphasising the interconnected nature of water challenges that demand a national approach.

