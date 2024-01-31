San Javier’s Príncipe de Asturias Park to Undergo €800K Transformation

By Catherine McGeer •
Príncipe de Asturias Park's makeover
SAN JAVIER’s Príncipe de Asturias Park is set to undergo a transformative makeover, with Abala Infraestructuras securing the contract for the anticipated renovations. The project, expected to span eight months, comes with an estimated cost exceeding €800,000.
After a partial overhaul in 2010, incorporating a redesigned auditorium and a new Congress Hall, subsequent years witnessed various enhancements, including a multi-use sports court, a tree-lined garden, a children’s play area, and a daycare centre.
The winning proposal, unveiled in 2023, envisions a transformation featuring aviation hangar-inspired roofing, rain gardens, exercise areas, and a stage.
The revamped park, which intends to preserve existing trees, will offer expansive play zones, exercise areas near the Elderly Centre, a Calisthenics area, and spaces for recreation and community gatherings. The central plaza and covered stage, adjacent to the sports court, will enhance the park’s versatility for hosting various events.
