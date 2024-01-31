The FSO returns to Palma

By John Smith •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 15:43
Music with a difference
Credit: FSO Facebook
Some concerts at the Palma Auditorium seem destined to sell out almost as soon as they are announced and it appears there are few tickets left for the Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) concert.
The FSO recreates the music of some of the great movie soundtracks of all time and their latest national tour is entitled Henko with two performances taking place on Saturday March 16 at 5pm and 8.45pm.
Henko is made up of the words Hen , which means change , and Ko , which has the meaning ‘with a different light’ and basically the FSO offers a real change in the presentation of a symphony orchestra as it incorporates, lights, videos and live action alongside an exceptional cast of musicians.
Music that you can expect to hear in these exceptional concerts include 007: Skyfall, Mulan, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Rock, Star-Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi, Super Mario Bros, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Godfather, Pocahontas, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
Visit https://auditoriumpalma.koobin.com/ to book your tickets online.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.