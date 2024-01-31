The FSO returns to Palma

By John Smith • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 15:43

Music with a difference Credit: FSO Facebook

Some concerts at the Palma Auditorium seem destined to sell out almost as soon as they are announced and it appears there are few tickets left for the Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) concert.

Just two performances

The FSO recreates the music of some of the great movie soundtracks of all time and their latest national tour is entitled Henko with two performances taking place on Saturday March 16 at 5pm and 8.45pm.

Henko is made up of the words Hen , which means change , and Ko , which has the meaning ‘with a different light’ and basically the FSO offers a real change in the presentation of a symphony orchestra as it incorporates, lights, videos and live action alongside an exceptional cast of musicians.

What will they play?

Music that you can expect to hear in these exceptional concerts include 007: Skyfall, Mulan, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Rock, Star-Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi, Super Mario Bros, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Godfather, Pocahontas, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Visit https://auditoriumpalma.koobin.com/ to book your tickets online.