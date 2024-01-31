Tory MP quits saying he ‘can’t afford his mortgage’

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 15:13

George Freeman Credit: GOV.UK

A former Tory minister has officially quit his role because he was not able to afford his rising mortgage repayments.

Former Science Minister, George Freeman, was on a ministerial salary of nearly £120,000 at the time of his recent employment.

He recently revealed in a Substack blog post that the reason he stood down was because: ‘ the mortgage had risen from £800pcm to £2,000’ and he ‘simply couldn’t afford to pay on a Ministerial salary.’

Mr Freeman then added that: ‘That’s political economy 2.0. We’re in danger of making politics something only Hedge Fund Donors, young spin doctors, and failed trade unionists can afford to do.’

He had held the position of MP for Mid Norfolk since 2010, and would have been receiving an annual salary of around £118,300.

He worked at a number of ministerial posts in successive Conservative governments and recieved severance payments after departing them, specifically an amount of £7,920 when he quit Boris Johnson’s government in July 2022.

Adding to the financial stresses, Mr Freeman also stressed about the negative effect that his ministerial role had taken on him and his family, stating: ‘I was so exhausted, bust and depressed that I was starting to lose the irrepressible spirit of optimism, endeavour, teamwork & progress which are the fundamentals of human achievement.’

Despite George Freeman’s recent complaints, Downing Street have stated that there are ‘no plans to change our approach to ministerial pay’.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman declared: ‘It’s right that we ensure that ministerial pay reflects the wider fiscal situation.’