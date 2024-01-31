Train finally coming?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 15:36

Will the train finally come to Almeria this decade? Credit: Shutterstock/2290062807

The Junta de Andalucia has asked for “clear dates” for the arrival of High Speed to Almeria.

Unfortunately, doubts about the date on which the arrival of the train service to Almeria have become a reality after Angel Meca, the Councillor for Large Infrastructures of the Lorca City Council, said: “the year 2026 for the arrival of the AVE to Almeria is, as a famous bullfighter once said, ‘what cannot be, cannot be, and it is also impossible.”

The Government delegate of the Junta de Andalucia, Aranzazu Martin, explained on television (Hora 14 of Cadena SER Almeria) that “the news we have woken up to is quite disturbing and worrying. The fact that the Lorca City Council itself has announced that the AVE will be there for 2028, and not for 2026, is obviously going to put everyone in check because it once again shows the delays that are occurring upon arrival in our capital.”

The Railway Infrastructure Administrator entity includes up to four phases for the works that will come after the platform between Murcia and Almeria, the third being the one between Lorca and Almeria.

A visit was scheduled this past Wednesday, January 24, to tour the sections closest to the capital, the mouth of the Sorbas, Nijar and Vera tunnel.

So for now it seems, there’s still no train in sight.