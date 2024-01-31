Vandalised signs an insult to dead

By John Smith • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 17:45

Calling for reinstatement of road signs Credit: MÉS for Mallorca

Local political party MÉS for Mallorca has spoken out about the problem of vandalism of road signs recognising that certain roads on the island were built by Republican prisoners.

There are six information panels installed in Soller, Calvia, Alcudia, Manacor, Llucmajor and Campos, and more than 60 road signs placed every five kilometres along the appropriate roads across Mallorca.

Although the matter will be raised with the councils in Campos and Llucmajor and eventually other municipalities where it has council representation the party believes that the roads department that covers the whole of Mallorca has a responsibility to ensure this work is undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Memory and Democratic Recognition.

Anabel Riveras, speaking on behalf of MÉS explained that “the road panels are the reflection and memory of the humiliation and torture of the vanquished of the civil war, and we cannot allow the intolerant to erase their memory with looting and vandalism.”