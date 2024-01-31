Vandalised signs an insult to dead

By John Smith •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 17:45
Calling for reinstatement of road signs
Credit: MÉS for Mallorca
Local political party MÉS for Mallorca has spoken out about the problem of vandalism of road signs recognising that certain roads on the island were built by Republican prisoners.
There are six information panels installed in Soller, Calvia, Alcudia, Manacor, Llucmajor and Campos, and more than 60 road signs placed every five kilometres along the appropriate roads across Mallorca.
Although the matter will be raised with the councils in Campos and Llucmajor and eventually other municipalities where it has council representation the party believes that the roads department that covers the whole of Mallorca has a responsibility to ensure this work is undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Memory and Democratic Recognition.
Anabel Riveras, speaking on behalf of MÉS explained that “the road panels are the reflection and memory of the humiliation and torture of the vanquished of the civil war, and we cannot allow the intolerant to erase their memory with looting and vandalism.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.