By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 18:56

A coastal trail: Torrevieja unveils Camino de Santiago Salinero. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja has introduced the Camino de Santiago Salinero, a new route that stems from the aspiration to extend the Camino de Santiago del Sureste towards the Mediterranean Sea.

This route traverses the Iberian Peninsula diagonally, connecting the Mediterranean to Santiago de Compostela and reaching the Atlantic Ocean in Finisterre.

The Camino Salinero serves as an extension of the Camino de Santiago del Sureste, originating from Orihuela (Alicante) to Santiago de Compostela.

As it stretches to Torrevieja, the Camino Salinero encompasses the Vega Baja region, passing through the municipalities of Torrevieja, Los Montesinos, Benejúzar, Jacarilla, and Orihuela.

It is essential to note that there isn’t a singular Camino de Santiago, but rather multiple Caminos leading to Santiago.

These routes offer an ideal way to appreciate the natural environment and the rich historical-artistic heritage along the diverse paths to Santiago de Compostela.

The French Way, being the primary route, attained World Heritage Site status in 1993.

The Camino Salinero, like other Caminos de Santiago, emerges as a means to showcase and appreciate the natural and cultural heritage of the five municipalities it traverses.

Covering a distance of just 40 kilometres, the route allows visitors to experience and enjoy the varied heritage firsthand.