Alicante unleashes extravaganza: Longevity, cruises, and Starlite dreams

By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 15:00

Plaza de Toros, Alicante. Image: Jose Angel Astor Rocha / Shutterstock.com.

Alicante has unveiled several exciting developments.

These plans include collaborations with the Starlite music festival, plans for a major longevity conference and the introduction of a new cruise terminal.

The mayor, Luis Barcala, emphasised the city’s high-quality and differentiated offerings for tourism, positioning Alicante at the level it deserves.

The city is set to host the Longevity World Forum in October, a major conference on longevity, bringing together 500 leading experts in the field.

Alicante’s new cruise terminal, operational from May, aligns with the city’s efforts to increase its presence in the cruise segment.

The terminal, with nearly €2M in investment, will feature a 930-metre docking line, a two-story building, parking, a new generation boarding bridge, commercial areas, and solar panels.

The collaborative efforts with Starlite, the renowned music festival, will lead to “La Plaza by Starlite” at the Plaza de Toros, featuring top national and international artists.

Musical tourism will see a boost with “La Plaza by Starlite”, complemented by six additional concert and festival cycles.

The lineup, featuring artists like James Blunt, Simple Minds, Camilo, Viva Sweden, and Dorian, will add to the cultural vibrancy of Alicante.