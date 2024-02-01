Costa Blanca South: Night Skies and Mig Any

By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 20:10

Elche has proudly presented its programme for Mig Any. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

Elche has now proudly presented its programme for Mig Any.

Mig Any are the winter festivities celebrated every year in February, marking the midpoint between the Moors and Christians Festival in August.

This year, the Moors and Christians Association has announced the organisation of ‘Kilos de Fiesta,’ a food collection campaign for the Conciénciate Foundation.

On February 2 and 3, between 9:00 AM and 1:30 PM, donations of non-perishable food and hygiene products can be made in the Festive Association tent located in the Candalix parking lot.

The festive events will commence on Friday, February 2, at the Gran Teatro at 8:30 PM.

On Saturday, February 3, various events for children will take place throughout the morning.

At noon, the collected items from the food collection campaign will be delivered to the Conciénciate Foundation.

In the afternoon of the same Saturday, the traditional Entraeta will unfold, starting on Calle Marques de Asprillas and concluding in Plaza Mariano Anton.

Sunday, February 4, the traditional Parade starts at 12:15 PM traversing through several streets and concluding at Plaza del Congreso Eucarístico.

Night Skies in Santa Pola

The “Night Skies of Santa Pola” exhibition is now open at the Casa de Cultura in Santa Pola.

Titled “Milky Ways, Moons, and Circumpolars,” this collaborative showcase features the work of local photographers José Espinosa, Rafael González, and José Juan González, sponsored by the Garnero’s Association.

Night photography, being an artistic endeavour, demands not only camera expertise but also considerable patience for extended exposures.

It involves sacrificing numerous hours of sleep to pinpoint the perfect frame and moment.

The exhibition presents a captivating glimpse of the nocturnal beauty of our surroundings.

Always gazing skyward, the photographers have skillfully employed long exposure techniques, resulting in the creation of unprecedented images.

This mesmerising display is available for viewing until February 23, inviting visitors to appreciate the enchanting night skies captured by the talented trio.