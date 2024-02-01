By Anna Ellis •
Culinary showcase: Elche takes a gastronomic bow. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Elche actively participated in Madrid Fusion, one of the most important events in the culinary world, held from January 29 to 31.
This gastronomic fair, recognised as the most dynamic in the world of cuisine, spanned 18,000 square metres of exhibition space across two pavilions at the Madrid Fair Institution.
The event attracted thousands of participants from both international and national backgrounds, with over 200 professionals from the Valencian Community, including chefs, pastry chefs, bakers, mixologists, producers, winemakers, and sommeliers.
Irene Ruiz, Elche’s councillor for tourism and culture, highlighted the excellent opportunity provided by Madrid Fusion to showcase Elche’s gastronomy, chefs, and products.
VisitElche was present at the event with its own space within the 80-square-metre stand of the Valencian Community.
Irene Ruiz emphasised that the main objective at the fair was to promote and position the municipality as a top-level gastronomic destination.
The goal was to highlight the professional excellence of Elche’s chefs and producers by showcasing the most identifying features of the local gastronomy based on landscape, sustainability, product quality, traditions, and gastronomic culture.
Additionally, participation in Madrid Fusion served as an excellent platform to give visibility and commercial exposure to the producers and restaurateurs of Elche.
