By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 11:00

Dedicated service: Pinoso awards officer with Police Merit Cross.

Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso

Pinoso has approved a proposal to the Generalitat to award the Police Merit Cross to Local Police Officer D. Ramon Javier Verdu Aldeguer.

The initiative, put forth by Chief Inspector Quentin Mohedano, is in recognition of Officer Verdu’s 25 years of dedicated service.

He assumed the role of a local police officer on November 1, 1998.

Silvia Verdu, the Mayor of Security, expressed satisfaction with the decision to grant the Police Force Cross and mentioned that the distinction would soon be presented at a local or county-level event, alongside other deserving officers.

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

