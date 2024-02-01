Trending:

Friends of Mazarrón Animals launches weekly donation drive

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 13:39

Image: Shutterstock/Sandis Lazda

FRIENDS of Mazarrón Animals (FMA), a registered association, is dedicated to enhancing and improving the lives of unwanted animals. Committed to their cause, FMA operates a donation point every Monday from 10:30 am to 11 am at Camposol Sector B Car park, conveniently situated opposite the petrol station. This initiative allows compassionate individuals to contribute to the welfare of animals in need.

Impact of Community Contributions

FMA welcomes a variety of donations, including clothing, accessories, books, and homeware. By participating in this weekly event, community members can actively support the organisation’s efforts to create a positive impact on the lives of animals who may have been abandoned or are in distress. Your generosity can make a significant difference in providing a better future for these animals through Friends of Mazarrón Animals.

For more Costa Calida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading