Friends of Mazarrón Animals launches weekly donation drive

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 13:39

Image: Shutterstock/Sandis Lazda

FRIENDS of Mazarrón Animals (FMA), a registered association, is dedicated to enhancing and improving the lives of unwanted animals. Committed to their cause, FMA operates a donation point every Monday from 10:30 am to 11 am at Camposol Sector B Car park, conveniently situated opposite the petrol station. This initiative allows compassionate individuals to contribute to the welfare of animals in need.

Impact of Community Contributions

FMA welcomes a variety of donations, including clothing, accessories, books, and homeware. By participating in this weekly event, community members can actively support the organisation’s efforts to create a positive impact on the lives of animals who may have been abandoned or are in distress. Your generosity can make a significant difference in providing a better future for these animals through Friends of Mazarrón Animals.

