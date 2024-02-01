Friends of Mazarrón Animals launches weekly donation drive

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 13:39
Image: Shutterstock/Sandis Lazda
FRIENDS of Mazarrón Animals (FMA), a registered association, is dedicated to enhancing and improving the lives of unwanted animals. Committed to their cause, FMA operates a donation point every Monday from 10:30 am to 11 am at Camposol Sector B Car park, conveniently situated opposite the petrol station. This initiative allows compassionate individuals to contribute to the welfare of animals in need.
FMA welcomes a variety of donations, including clothing, accessories, books, and homeware. By participating in this weekly event, community members can actively support the organisation’s efforts to create a positive impact on the lives of animals who may have been abandoned or are in distress. Your generosity can make a significant difference in providing a better future for these animals through Friends of Mazarrón Animals.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
