Italian police hunt for ‘Fleximan’: the speed camera vigilante

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 14:25

A speed camera cut down Photo: X (@itsmeback_)

For many, he is a hero for his actions and encouraged to continue his work, which is why he has acquired a cult folllowing on social media. For local authorities and the Carabinieri, on the other hand, he is nothing more than a vandal.

‘Fleximan’ as he is known, has destroyed a total of 15 speed cameras on the roads of the regions of Piedmont, Veneto and Lombardy, in the north of the country. The action was carried out in protest against the fines imposed by officers on those who exceed the speed limit.

His modus operandi is to locate the most active speed cameras and he then cuts down the metal posts on which these cameras are installed with a chainsaw. It was in the town of Rovigo, in Veneto region, that Fleximan carried out his last attack on a radar on January 5. An image posted by the X user (@itsmeback_), shows a destroyed speed camera, on which a banner with the following message is hung. “Fleximan sta arrivando (Fleximan is coming)”.

The Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Italy, Marco Martani, warns of the criminal consequences that could befall this unknown person for the demolition of speed cameras on the roads. He could be charged with a criminal offence with fines, the amount of which varies according to the objects destroyed, and a prison sentence ranging from six months to three years.