Join the spotlight: Misty Mountains calls for theatre enthusiasts

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 16:38
Step into the spotlight
Image: Misty Mountains
ARE you ready to unleash your inner actor or actress and be a part of something exciting? Look no further than Misty Mountains, the newly established amateur drama group, gearing up for an ambitious and uproarious spring production scheduled for the end of April. But wait, there’s just one thing missing – they need a couple more enthusiastic individuals to join its spirited cast!
The team is on the lookout for both men and women who are passionate about the world of drama. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or someone looking to dip their toes into the world of acting for the first time, Misty Mountains welcomes all with open arms.
Rehearsals take place every Wednesday at the Camposol Golf Club from 2.30 pm until 5 pm. If you have any questions or if the prospect of joining Misty Mountains has sparked your curiosity, don’t hesitate to reach out! Send a message to mistymountainsdrama@gmail.com, and they will provide you with all the information you need. Additionally, you can drop by during rehearsal hours to witness the magic in action and get a feel for it.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
