Lux Mundi: Your hub for support in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 15:01

A Hub for Activities and Events Image: Shutterstock/ niksdope

LUX MUNDI, located in Torre del Mar, is more than just a community centre; it’s a hub of support and activities. The centre offers a range of services, including the loan of wheelchairs and mobility equipment, interpreter services, a food kitchen, home visits to the sick, the bereaved, and the lonely, and much more.

Weekly Gatherings and Classes

Lux Mundi offers a host of get-togethers, classes, and outings. Spanish practice groups meet on Wednesdays and Fridays, and there’s an active art, crochet, and craft group every Wednesday. The centre’s shop is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, offering a variety of Autumn/Winter clothes at affordable prices. Every Thursday features Spanglish, a general conversation between Spanish and English friends, and Fridays host a relaxing coffee morning.

Exciting Upcoming Events: Gibraltar and Granada Excursions

Exciting events are also on the horizon, with an excursion to Gibraltar on February 8 and another to Granada on February 27. Lux Mundi warmly invites everyone to join in the activities. For more information, contact Lux Mundi at Torre del Mar, Avda. Moscatel 1 I, or call 952 543 334. Email inquiries can be sent to luxmundi@lux-mundi.org. The centre is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm.

For more Axarquia news click here