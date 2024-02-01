Lux Mundi: Your hub for support in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 15:01
A Hub for Activities and Events
Image: Shutterstock/ niksdope
LUX MUNDI, located in Torre del Mar, is more than just a community centre; it’s a hub of support and activities. The centre offers a range of services, including the loan of wheelchairs and mobility equipment, interpreter services, a food kitchen, home visits to the sick, the bereaved, and the lonely, and much more.
Lux Mundi offers a host of get-togethers, classes, and outings. Spanish practice groups meet on Wednesdays and Fridays, and there’s an active art, crochet, and craft group every Wednesday. The centre’s shop is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, offering a variety of Autumn/Winter clothes at affordable prices. Every Thursday features Spanglish, a general conversation between Spanish and English friends, and Fridays host a relaxing coffee morning.
Exciting events are also on the horizon, with an excursion to Gibraltar on February 8 and another to Granada on February 27. Lux Mundi warmly invites everyone to join in the activities. For more information, contact Lux Mundi at Torre del Mar, Avda. Moscatel 1 I, or call 952 543 334. Email inquiries can be sent to luxmundi@lux-mundi.org. The centre is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.