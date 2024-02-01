New balls please means waste

By John Smith • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 17:26

People of all ages are happy to collect the used balls Credit: Dropp

Lovers of tennis who regularly watch Wimbledon and other Grand Slam matches will have heard this phrase emanate from the umpire’s chair many times.

Huge global footprint

What few realize is the amount of waste a single tournament can generate or the global footprint that a tennis ball makes to allow it half an hour’s play.

Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are some of the foremost countries who supply rubber or physically make hundreds of millions of tennis balls annually and a huge volume is shipped to Europe and the USA not just for tournaments.

The average life of a tennis ball owned by a leisure player is estimated to be around eight hours of serious play and although some end up as dog chews, the majority are simply thrown away and end up in landfill.

One company in the Czech Republic, Dropp, has taken up the challenge and can boast that it is part of the circular economy, collecting used tennis balls and turning them into something useful.

90 per cent reclaimed

Since the company opened, it has collected some 330,000 old balls from Czech tennis clubs and is able to reclaim 90 per cent of each ball for use in soft flooring, soles for shoes, sports surfaces and more.

They are trying hard to find a use for the coloured melton material which covers the exterior of the balls and although a company in Holland claims to be able to regenerate old balls to make them usable again those behind Dropp don’t believe that the quality would be suitable for the professional game.