The next Bond girl could be from Ireland

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 15:13

Saoirse Ronan. Credit: Saoirse Ronan/X

With the role of James Bond still anybody’s guess, attention has also turned to who will play the next Bond girl, with an Irish actress emerging as one of the frontrunners.

Could Saoirse Ronan be on the verge of a significant career shift? Bookmakers are currently favouring the Irish actress for a pivotal role in the upcoming James Bond film, signalling a potentially ground-breaking move for her career.

Since the 2021 release of No Time To Die, marking Daniel Craig’s final portrayal of the iconic spy, speculation has been rife about his successor.

Meanwhile, Ronan is emerging as a strong contender for the next Bond girl, a character known for being Bond’s ally, love interest, or adversary, with odds standing at five to one.

A competitive field

The competition for the coveted role is fierce. Michelle Keegan is the front-runner with odds of 2/1. One speculator suggested her previous role as barmaid Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street, sets her up to make Bond’s favourite tipple: a martini – shaken, not stirred.

Jodie Comer is also a strong candidate, with betting sites listing her as the 6/4 favourite. Her acclaimed role in Killing Eve as Villanelle, a sociopathic assassin, positions her as either an ideal Bond Girl or potentially the main villain in the new film.

Ronan’s ambition and previous roles

Despite Saoirse Ronan’s tendency to select dramatic roles in critically acclaimed films such as Mary Queen of Scots, Brooklyn and The Lovely Bones her interest in more mainstream films has grown.

In 2020, Ronan expressed her eagerness to partake in a Bond film, particularly in a villainous role. ‘What I really want to do is, like, I want to play a villain in a Bond film, or something like that. That’d be incredible. But I’d love to do something really ******* big,’ she shared with MTV News.

According to Xtra.ie Nicola McGeady from Ladbrokes highlighted the growing support for Ronan, stating, ‘Rumours are swirling as to who will be the new Bond girl, and patriotic punters are already showing their support for Saoirse Ronan, who is among the frontrunners to get the coveted role.’