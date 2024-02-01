Two students hospitalised after explosion at Spanish secondary school

By John Ensor •
San Fernando Institute of Badajoz.
Credit: Google maps.com
Two teenage students have been badly injured following an explosion in a school laboratory in Extremadura.
An incident on Wednesday, January 31, has thrown this question of safety in educational settings under scrutiny, following a laboratory explosion at the San Fernando Institute in Badajoz which has led to severe injuries among two teenage girls.
The tragedy unfolded during an open day at the institute. The explosion originated in an annex building that houses the laboratory, causing immediate chaos and concern.
The Extremadura Health Service (SES) reported that the two 15-year-old victims were swiftly transported to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Badajoz.
They underwent surgery and are currently receiving care in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Their condition underscores the severity of the explosion’s impact.
In addition, a teacher suffered minor burns but received treatment at the same facility and was subsequently released.
As explained to Red Cross sources, the explosion’s timing during an open day added to the shock, affecting students, staff, and visitors alike. The event has prompted a thorough investigation to determine its cause and to implement measures preventing future incidents.
This incident serves highlights the importance of safety protocols in educational institutions. The community awaits answers, hoping for a swift recovery for the injured and a return to safety for all involved.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
