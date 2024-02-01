Vélez-Málaga targets pet waste offenders

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 17:17
Pet care starts with you!
Image: Shutterstock/ rnl
IN a bid to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces, the City Council of Vélez-Málaga is set to impose fines on individuals who fail to adhere to regulations regarding pet waste. Rocío Ruiz, the Environmental Councillor, announced the enforcement after a two-week informational campaign in collaboration with the cleaning service provider, Althenia, under the slogan ‘You’d clean it at home… Our streets are your home.’ Failure to adhere to the rules will result in penalties.
Across ten days, a mobile team toured the area, educating locals on pet waste responsibility. Ruiz declared that the informational phase has concluded and emphasised the transition to penalties for those who don’t responsibly manage their pets’ needs. The initiative reached various population centres, engaging 2,175 residents and distributing 1,000 informative brochures, waste bags, or bottles for pet urine cleanup.
The local police are now authorised to issue fines ranging from €90 to €300 for violations of public cleanliness laws
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.