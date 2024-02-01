Vélez-Málaga targets pet waste offenders

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 17:17

IN a bid to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces, the City Council of Vélez-Málaga is set to impose fines on individuals who fail to adhere to regulations regarding pet waste. Rocío Ruiz, the Environmental Councillor, announced the enforcement after a two-week informational campaign in collaboration with the cleaning service provider, Althenia, under the slogan ‘You’d clean it at home… Our streets are your home.’ Failure to adhere to the rules will result in penalties.

From Information to Enforcement: Transitioning to Penalties

Across ten days, a mobile team toured the area, educating locals on pet waste responsibility. Ruiz declared that the informational phase has concluded and emphasised the transition to penalties for those who don’t responsibly manage their pets’ needs. The initiative reached various population centres, engaging 2,175 residents and distributing 1,000 informative brochures, waste bags, or bottles for pet urine cleanup.

Penalties Unleashed: €90 to €300 for Violating Cleanliness Laws

The local police are now authorised to issue fines ranging from €90 to €300 for violations of public cleanliness laws

