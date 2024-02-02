By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 14:46
A Touch of Class
Photo: Facebook / TOC
Touch of Class is an amateur entertainment group and they’re ready to go for the new season. The director has been working hard designing their new 10-year anniversary show and they started rehearsing at the end of January.
They really need some new members, so if you know of anybody who would be interested in joining them then tell them to get in touch via the addresses below. No experience is necessary, if you can sing do a little dancing or just want to work backstage or making the tea, that would be great.
They are a very friendly group and if you’re interested just go along to one of their rehearsal nights at St Andrews Church in Los Boliches on a Monday or Thursday starting at 5pm
Otherwise get in touch on 684 395 018 or email tocsecratarybird@gmail.com
